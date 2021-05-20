Target shooting banned at Rogue River State Game Area, Muskegon State Game Area west unit

LANSING, Mich. — Target shooting activities have been indefinitely prohibited at the Rogue River State Game Area and its extension unit in Kent County, as well as the west unit of the Muskegon State Game Area in Muskegon County.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources made the announcement Thursday.

An approved land use order implementing the target shooting closure was brought forward because of a growing concern for public safety.

The amount and type of target shooting have increased “substantially” at these areas over the last two years, the DNR said.

Increased use has led to concerns about target shooting in unsafe locations without proper backstops, target shooting after shooting hours, shooting beyond existing berms into adjacent game property – causing damage to forested wetlands – and disrupted flow of traffic due to parking along county roads.

DNR says the order will help protect the state game areas from damage and help prevent further safety issues, trash and noise complaints and conflicts with trail users and hunters.