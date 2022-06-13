Summer Sessions Waterfront Concert Series announces Summer 2022 lineup

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Summer Sessions Waterfront Concert Series will be returning in 2022. The first concert will be held on June 20.

The concerts will be performed at the Lynne Sherwood Stadium in Grand Haven. The concert series began in 2019, but did not return in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A list of this year’s lineup can be found below:



June 20: Big Head Todd & The Monsters, featuring special guest 10,000 Maniacs. It will also feature an opening set from Grand Haven’s Michel Arlen Bont from the Greensky Bluegrass.

July 7: Phil Vassar, featuring special guest Jamie O’Neal

July 14: Spin Doctors | Sister Hazel

August 18: John Waite | Ambrosia

“Our first two concerts in 2019 were a huge success – not just with the crowds, but also the bands who performed,” said Michelle Hanks, concert series co-founder and President of Courtyard Concerts. “The acts that played here loved the venue and setting so much, they asked if they could come back and play again someday. That news has spread quickly within the industry and our new acts for this summer are genuinely excited to play in our series and on our waterfront.”

“I personally watched in awe as people stood in a long line to get into Summer Sessions’ first two concerts,” said Pat McGinnis, Grand Haven’s City Manager. “There is no doubt that this will become a very special annual event series. People who attended the two concerts commented that there’s no comparison to this spectacular venue and setting… add in great music acts on our sunset coast, it’s simply the best West Michigan has to offer.”

