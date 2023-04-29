Summer activities on Mackinac Island

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — With summer right around the corner, you might be considering a trip to Mackinac Island. The island is preparing to welcome visitors for the 2023 season.

Signature events and businesses will be back on the island like the 75th Annual Lilac Festival which commemorates the islands signature blooms.. This years celebration includes a parade, 10K run and walk, walking tours and more.

The Annual Fudge Festival and Fourth of July Fireworks display also return.

Several hotels including Mission Point Resort and the Grand Hotel have been hard at work all winter with upgrades and renovations.

Regular ferry service via Shepler's and Star Line have resumed. Be sure to plan ahead and check for daily schedules and rates.

Mackinac Island was recently named the Best Summer Travel Destination as part of the 2023 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Travel contest. It also was named the best island in the Continental United States by Travel + Leisure and Top 10 U.S. Islands by TripAdvisor and USA Today.