Strong Women Arise Network hosting SWAN Con on October 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Strong Women Arise Network (SWAN) has announced an upcoming conference event. SWAN Con will be held at the Watermark Country Club on Friday, October 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

The con will focus on supporting women in their careers, as well as all other aspects of their lives. The five guest speakers at the event will be local professional women. One of the speakers will be SWAN founder Angela Schalow. Schalow will share her best tips on gaining ground with productivity. Another speaker will be Elle Ingall, the creator of the Pressure-Free Method. Ingalls will share tips to reduce the flood of fight or flight hormones, which can lead to a healthier body and clearer mind. Next Wave Business Coaching founder Jennifer Kok will also be a speaker. Kok will talk about overcoming imposter syndrome, comparison, guilt, and other mental roadblocks. Becky McDonald from Women At Risk Intl. will talk about the organization’s work in preventing and rescuing women from human trafficking. RED66 Marketing founder Rebecca Dutch will also speak at the event. Dutch will share tips on building a personal brand.

RED66 Marketing SWAN Con 2022

SWAN was founded by Schalow in 2019. It was created after she was frustrated with traditional networking. “I was tired of leaving events feeling drained from meeting a sea of strangers,” said Schalow. “I asked myself how we could get to know each other through social media, so that when we meet in person we already know each other. I imagined a community of women that built genuine relationships, encourages each other, and generously shared their knowledge. I love hearing success stories from fellow SWANs about the connections they have made, and the impact it has on their businesses and their lives.”

The SWAN Con will be held on Friday, October 7. Tickets can be purchased online. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to Women At Risk Intl.

