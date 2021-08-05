Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

State troopers respond to person barricaded at Woodland Township gas station

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
MSP file
Posted at 8:24 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 20:29:34-04

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are aiding the Barry County Sheriff’s Office in responding to reports of shots fired at the Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Woodland Township Wednesday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time