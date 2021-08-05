State troopers respond to person barricaded at Woodland Township gas station

WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are aiding the Barry County Sheriff’s Office in responding to reports of shots fired at the Mobil gas station on East Broadway in Woodland Township Wednesday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP Wayland Post is assisting Barry County Sheriff w/barricaded subject with shots fired at the Mobil gas station, East Broadway, Woodlawn Twp. MSP Emergency Support Team is enroute. Unknown if any injuries. Stay clear of area until authorities clear scene. Stay here for updates. pic.twitter.com/gDzeLQlhx3 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) August 4, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive more information.

