State receives federal aid in removing lead from Benton Harbor homes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The state health department has been approved to receive federal funding to eradicate lead from Benton Harbor residences, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

We’re told the state’s request for federal assistance was approved by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) via the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

“Lead abatement in the homes of Benton Harbor residents is an extremely important part of our efforts to protect children from exposure that can result in lifelong health effects,” says MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “These federal dollars allow us to remove lead hazards from homes where children or pregnant women who are enrolled Medicaid or CHIP live or spend time.”

The state says Benton Harbor residents can fill out this application to sign up for this service. For more information, residents are asked to call 866-691-5323.

