Two arrested after detective spots drug deal in South Haven Walmart parking lot

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people are in custody after a detective saw a drug deal take place in the South Haven Walmart parking lot.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a detective was conducting surveillance at the Walmart parking lot in South Haven Thursday afternoon when he saw a narcotic deal take place between two people.

The sheriff’s office says the detective requested help from South Haven officers in making a traffic stop.

South Haven officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off, leading police on a chase.

The sheriff’s office says officers from the Covert Township Police Department successfully deployed stop sticks on the vehicle and the suspects were taken into custody. The sheriff’s office says narcotics were recovered from the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, a witness reported seeing the suspects throw something out the window of the car during the chase.

South Haven Police K9 Ryker was called to search the area and found a firearm. The sheriff’s office also recovered narcotics from the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested on multiple felony charges.

