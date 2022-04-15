Traffic stop in Decatur Township leads to drug arrest

DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a man with ties to an organized crime group was arrested after a traffic stop in Van Buren County led troopers to discover 460 grams of cocaine.

The arrest happened on April 14 on M51 Highway near 76th Ave in Decatur Township. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post and detectives from the Southwest Enforcement (SWET) – west team were the ones to stop the vehicle for traffic violations.

The driver of the car was Rodolfo Cantu. He is 49-years-old and from Alamo, Texas. After illegal activity was presented during the stop, troopers say they used legal methods to search Cantu and the vehicle.

During the search, 460 grams of cocaine were found. MSP also say they learned that Cantu and the vehicle he was driving were tied to an organized crime group from southern Texas. Other evidence of drug trafficking was also found in the vehicle, investigators say.

Cantu was arrested and taken to the Van Buren County jail for felony drug charges. He has since been arranged. SWET is also looking into if Cantu had any co-conspirators.

