Sheriff: Off-duty paramedic saves man’s life after Van Buren Co. ATV crash

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty first responder saved a man’s life after an ATV crash.

Deputies responded to the 47,000 block of CR 665 in Waverly Township just before 11:30 a.m. Friday.

They say the off-duty paramedic was driving by and noticed an ATV on its side and a man face down in the grass.

When the paramedic turned over the driver, a 58-year-old Paw Paw man, they say he was not breathing and turning blue.

The paramedic called 911 and started CPR until the man began to breathe again and became somewhat responsive.

Other on duty paramedics arrived, took over treatment and took the man to the hospital where he remains stable.

The sheriff’s office says the Paw Paw man had been driving the ATV on private property, and it’s unclear why he lost control and crashed.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel E. Abbott said, “the quick actions of the off-duty paramedic saved the driver’s life. Without this, the outcome could have been much different.”

