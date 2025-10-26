Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several dogs die in Arlington Township fire

South Haven Area Emergency Services
ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services says a fire in Arlington Township has killed Two adult dogs and a litter puppies early Sunday morning.

Officials say when first responders arrived to the scene near the intersection of M-43 and 50th Street around 4:50 Sunday morning, to find the building ablaze.

SHAES says the cause of the fire was a heat lamp placed near a pile of straw. No other injuries were reported.

