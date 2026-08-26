Pullman family left in the dark for days to get power back on Wednesday

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family left in the dark for nearly a week after a trash truck pulled down an electrical service line expects to have power restored Wednesday.

The happy news comes one day after FOX 17 reported on the plight of Cynthia Helton and her family.

Six days ago, a truck from Republic Services snagged the electric service line to the Helton's house and damaged the pole on the property. Since then, the family went without running water, used a flashlight to get ready for school in the morning, and lost roughly $700 in food from their fridge and freezer.

On Wednesday, Helton told FOX 17 she expects to have power back by the end of the day, thanks to the effort of Consumers Energy. The utility company said in a statement it is helping to restore service.

“Consumers Energy has reviewed an incident in which a leaning customer-owned masthead line on private property in Pullman was hit by a trash truck. Company policy is anything from the masthead to the home is determined to be the homeowner’s responsibility. In this case, the homeowner needs to repair the pole on their property in order for Consumers Energy to restore power. However, Consumers Energy has been in touch with the home’s resident and is working to help resolve the situation and restore power as soon as possible and ensure a safe connection to our system. Additionally, Consumers Energy would like to take this opportunity to remind people that it is never safe to attempt to move downed wires. We urge people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, and report unguarded downed lines by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.”

Helton said Consumers Energy told her Republic Services would be responsible for paying for the repairs.

On Tuesday, Republic Services told FOX 17 the line was hanging below the minimum clearance limit and it was working with its insurance company on the situation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube