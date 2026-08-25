Pullman mother says garbage truck pulled down power line, leaving family in the dark for five days

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Cynthia Helton said last Thursday morning started like any other — she was making breakfast for her children when a garbage truck made its usual stop outside. Before she could finish cooking, her home went dark.

"I'm like, 'mom, we have no power.' And then she's like, 'oh no, because he just took our power line out,'" Helton said.

Helton said the Republic Services driver emptied her can, then drove forward with the truck's lifting arm still raised, catching the line connected to her home and pulling it down.

"He was over there trying to pick up the live wire with a stick. And then it sparked, and then he let go of it real quick," Helton said.

Helton and her family had moved into the house just a few weeks before the incident. Now, with no electricity or running water, she said her children have had to go elsewhere to shower, and about $700 in groceries spoiled.

"It's so hectic in the morning because we have to carry a little light around to make sure everyone can find their shoes and their clothes,backpacks and everything," Helton said.

Helton said Republic Services blames the height of the line, while Consumers Energy told her the garbage company is responsible for the repairs.

"I just want I just want my power back. I don't I don't care who fixes it, just somebody needs to fix it," Helton said.

In a statement, Republic Services said:

"The collection vehicle was operating normally and in the same manner used to service this location on a routine basis. It is our determination that the electrical service line was hanging below the minimum clearance requirement, although we cannot speculate as to why the line was at that height or how long that condition existed prior to the incident. We are working directly with our insurance claims adjuster and have escalated the claim to ensure resolution and power is restored to the individual's home."

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