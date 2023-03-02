Parents in custody after 4-year-old brings meth to Van Buren Co. school

LAWTON, Mich. — Two parents are in custody after their 4-year-old child brought methamphetamines to school.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the child took out a bag containing 1.5 oz of meth for snack time.

We’re told the school contacted Lawton police, who in turn reached out to deputies Monday, Feb. 27 to assist in the investigation.

Search warrants were reportedly executed simultaneously at the parents’ and grandparents’ houses on Wednesday, March 1. Deputies say large quantities of cocaine were discovered at the parents’ house, as well as a digital scale.

The parents were arrested and taken to the Van Buren County Jail on a number of drug charges, according to VBCSO.

Authorities say the child has since been paired with family members.

Those with knowledge relating to the case are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-657-3101. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

