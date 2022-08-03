Officials in South Haven investigate deadly plane crash

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Officials in South Haven are investigating a deadly plane crash.

South Haven police say they were contacted by the FAA around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about a plane that was unaccounted for.

According to police, the FAA told them the plane left the South Haven Regional Airport in the morning hours of August 2 and has not had contact with anyone since.

South Haven police say Michigan State Police found the plane in the early morning hours of August 3 about 1 mile from the airport in the area of12th Avene near 73rd Street in South Haven Township.

Both occupants were found dead in the wreckage.

Family members of the victims told police that both men were experienced pilots and instructors.

According to South Haven police, the victims are believed to be a 70-year-old man from Lawton who owned the plane and a 70-year-old man from the Wayland area who was acting as an instructor during the flight. Police say the instructor was certifying the owner to fly the plane. Their names have not yet been released.

The NTSB is now leading the investigation.

*This is a developing article and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

