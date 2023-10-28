Man in ‘serious condition’ after trapped under bulldozer in Van Buren Co.

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in serious condition after getting trapped under a bulldozer.

Deputies responded to the Mattawan Airpark on 60th Avenue in Antwerp Township just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The sheriff’s office says after an “extensive search,” deputies were able to find the 84-year-old man near a workshop in the woods.

They say he was on his back with his arm stuck under the track of the bulldozer.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The man was alone and had been working on the bulldozer when it started moving and pinned him underneath.

He was able to get his cell phone with his free arm and call for help.

The Mattawan Fire Department and Rob’s Towing from Mattawan were able to use their equipment to lift the bulldozer enough and free the man.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube