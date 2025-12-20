Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fire in South Haven causes damage to water treatment facility building

Investigators believe arson may have caused the fire
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services says a fire at a water treatment facility has been put out, and investigators believe arson may have been a cause.

Fire teams were dispatched around 2:08 A.M. Saturday morning, to the report of a fire across from the South Pier in South Haven. When they arrived, they found several portable restrooms on fire next to the SHAWSA Water Treatment Facility. Fire teams were able to put the fire out and cool the outside walls of the facility to prevent further damage.

Because of the heat the fire generated, the facility did experience some damage to it's walls, windows, and a digital sign. No one was injured, and the fire did not spread into the facility.

Fire investigators believe arson may have been a cause for the fire. Anyone with details that can help investigators is asked to call the South Haven Police Department at (269) 637-5151.

