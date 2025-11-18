Council votes to move forward with Phase 1 of plan to bring lifeguards to South Haven beaches

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plan to bring lifeguards back to South Haven beaches is moving forward.

Monday night, South Haven City Council voted to move forward with phase one of a proposed plan.

The first phase focuses on South Beach only, with the plan to implement in the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Around four lifeguards are recommended Monday-Thursday, and six for Friday-Sunday/peak beach attendance days.

Phase two would expand to North Beach, and increase the number of lifeguards to 10 on Monday-Thursday, and 14 Friday-Sunday. It wouldn't be implemented until the 2028-2030 seasons.

Part of the study by Double Haul Solutions included funding options, including beach fees and millages. The next steps from council include locking in which options will move forward. A lot of discussion at the Monday night meeting focused on not raising taxes.

You can take a look at the study by clicking here.

South Haven has not had lifeguards since the early 2000s. There have been several attempts to bring back the program over the last few years.

