Caught on Camera: Video shows semi crash into MSP cruiser on I-94

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Video released by Michigan State Police shows a semi-truck crash into a trooper’s patrol vehicle.

The crash happened earlier this month on eastbound I-94 near Lawrence in Van Buren County.

Michigan State Police say the trooper was investigating a crash that happened earlier when his patrol vehicle was hit.

According to state police, the trooper was trapped in the patrol vehicle and had to be extracted.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries. The semi driver has been identified as a 24-year-old man from Virginia. He was arrested for failure to move over when passing an emergency vehicle and reckless driving.

