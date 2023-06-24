State police working to identify women regarding Branch Co. theft

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two women regarding a theft investigation in Branch County.

Troopers say someone stole a ceramic bowl Wednesday from the Coldwater Antique Mall in Coldwater Township.

Now, they’re trying to identify the two women in the photo below:

Michigan State Police

Police say the women are wanted for questioning in connection with the theft.

The women were seen driving away from the mall in a white SUV.

Michigan State Police

If you know who these women are, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube