State police working to identify women regarding Branch Co. theft

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help identifying two women regarding a theft investigation in Branch County.
Troopers say someone stole a ceramic bowl Wednesday from the Coldwater Antique Mall in Coldwater Township.
Now, they’re trying to identify the two women in the photo below:
Police say the women are wanted for questioning in connection with the theft.
The women were seen driving away from the mall in a white SUV.
If you know who these women are, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.