COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a stolen vehicle from Branch County.

Troopers say someone stole the vehicle Tuesday night from the 100th block of N. Behnke Road in Coldwater Township.

They say the stolen vehicle is a 2005 maroon Chevrolet Avalanche.

If you have any information, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube