Police: Body found in Three Rivers identified as missing man last seen on Christmas

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police say the body of a man who has been missing since Christmas was found in Three Rivers last week.

The Three Rivers Police Department says human remains found in a wooded area near Second Avenue belong to 66-year-old David Michael Abrams.

Abrams was last seen near Michigan Avenue and Garden Street on Dec. 25, 2021.

According to police, a man was out for a walk with his dog on April 11 when he came across the remains of a body.

The cause of Abrams's death is still being investigated and has not yet been released.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should contact the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube