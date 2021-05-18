Watch
Law enforcement investigating mail tampering in St. Joseph County

Posted at 9:23 AM, May 18, 2021
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are investigating cases of mail tampering in Florence, Sherman and White Pigeon townships.

Law enforcement found mail on Monday throughout the area on Mintdale Road near Burg Road in Florence Township, which appeared to have been taken from mailboxes from multiple townships, according to a news release Tuesday.

Many of the envelopes had been opened and contents removed.

The recovered mail was turned over to the White Pigeon Post Office.

Anyone with information may contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office or Michigan State Police, or dial 911 is they witness suspicious activity.

