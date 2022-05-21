Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MI

Actions

Sheriff: speed likely factor in rollover crash

Cass Co. Crash
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Cass Co. Crash
Posted at 7:46 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 19:46:25-04

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a rollover crash sent the driver to the hospital.

The sheriff says it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Church Street near Hathaway Road in Volinia Township.

Deputies say a 21-year-old from Marcellus lost control on loose gravel, crossed the centerline and hit a tree, which caused his vehicle to overturn.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The sheriff says his office is still investigating, but speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News