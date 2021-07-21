Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MI

Actions

Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public

items.[0].image.alt
Saline Police Department
Saline Police Department 1.jpg
Saline Police Department 2.jpg
Saline Police Department 3.jpg
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 11:31:41-04

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.

The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain.

Experts say it's a first for Michigan. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region.

Saline police say it escaped from a zoo or is “very confused.”

Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles from Fairmount, Indiana.

Most says she took more than 300 pictures. She says, “We’re going home happy campers.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time