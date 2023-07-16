Illinois driver injured in Cass County highway rollover

An Illinois man was injured when he lost control of his car and hit a tree and then flipped Sunday morning.

At 6:09 a.m. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries on M-60 near Lake Shore Drive in Howard Township. The investigation revealed that Jelani Clark, 23, of Flossmoor, Ill., was driving an Acura on M-60 when he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, struck a tree and then rolled onto its side.

The driver was injured but was able to get out of the car on his own. Clark was transported by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Services to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital where no condition report was available later Sunday.

Deputies said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident and that Clark was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

