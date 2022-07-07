Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MI

Actions

Free Benton Harbor concert to raise ovarian cancer awareness

Teal 10 Concert
MIOCA
Teal 10 Concert
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 15:47:21-04

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) wants to spread awareness about ovarian cancer by hosting a free concert in Benton Harbor.

The “Teal 10 Concert for Awareness” is at Jean Klock Park pavilion on Friday, July 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Teal 10 Concert

Saxophonist, Erick Oneal Fisher and 3CM will perform at the event.

In addition to the music, MIOCA will share information with the community about ovarian cancer signs and symptoms, while honoring those who’ve passed from ovarian cancer and celebrating survivors.

There will also be a dance performance by “DAONEZ,” raffle tickets for sale and a presentation by Spectrum Health Equity Team.

Dionne Bowens, MIOCA executive director and longtime Benton Harbor resident, is a 28-year survivor of the disease. She hopes to save lives by sharing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, since no early detection test exists.

Concert guests should bring their own beach chair.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News