Free Benton Harbor concert to raise ovarian cancer awareness

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MIOCA) wants to spread awareness about ovarian cancer by hosting a free concert in Benton Harbor.

The “Teal 10 Concert for Awareness” is at Jean Klock Park pavilion on Friday, July 15, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saxophonist, Erick Oneal Fisher and 3CM will perform at the event.

In addition to the music, MIOCA will share information with the community about ovarian cancer signs and symptoms, while honoring those who’ve passed from ovarian cancer and celebrating survivors.

There will also be a dance performance by “DAONEZ,” raffle tickets for sale and a presentation by Spectrum Health Equity Team.

Dionne Bowens, MIOCA executive director and longtime Benton Harbor resident, is a 28-year survivor of the disease. She hopes to save lives by sharing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer, since no early detection test exists.

Concert guests should bring their own beach chair.

