MSP searching for missing 14-year-old

Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 17, 2021
BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old-girl.

Isabella Castro is 5’3, roughly 110 lbs., with brown hair dyed red and brown eyes.

Castro was last seen Oct. 15, 2021, at Mason County Central Middle School authorities report.

Anyone with information regarding Castro is urged to call the Hart Post at (231) 873-2171 or 911.

