'I was speechless!': Branch County man wins $25,000 a year for life playing Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — A Branch County man won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life Game.

Richard Morrill matched the five white balls drawn on December 16 to win $25,000 a year for life.

The Coldwater man bought his winning ticket at Super Liquor II on West Chicago Street in Coldwater.

“I looked my ticket over the day after the drawing and thought I’d matched four numbers but decided to take it to the store to double-check it,” said Morrill. “When I walked in, the store owner told me they had sold a winning Lucky for Life ticket the night before. I told him it wasn’t me because I’d only matched four numbers. When he looked it over and told me that I was the big winner, I was speechless!”

The 62-year-old winner decided to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 instead of the annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years.

Morrill says he plans to use his winnings to buy a new car and help his family.