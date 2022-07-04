Body of missing Niles man found in Morrison Channel

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — The body of a Niles man, who was reported missing late Saturday night, was found in the Morrison Channel on Monday.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety says 68-year-old Michael Grant from Niles was visiting family and friends at Pier 33 near slip 41 when he left to use the restroom around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and never returned.

Officers with the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety searched the area and his home but were unable to find him.

That’s when the Berrien County Dive Team, U.S. Coast Guard and Great Lakes Drone Company started searching the Morrison Channel and St. Joseph River from Grant.

On Monday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company found Grant's body near slip 21.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine to determine the cause of death.

