SOUTH HAVEN, MICH. — After more than 25 years without them, lifeguards are wrapping up their first summer back on patrol at South Beach in South Haven.

WATCH: South Haven lifeguards wrap up first season back on South Beach in 25 years

South Haven lifeguards wrap up first season back on South Beach in 25 years

As the summer beach season comes to a close over Labor Day weekend, visitors and local businesses say the program has provided a greater sense of safety while helping draw people to the beach.

“For there to be lifeguards back on duty I think it’s absolutely fabulous,” said Bob Lewis, a partner with Millennium Restaurant Group who has overseen operations at Idler Riverboat for more than three decades.

Lewis said the benefits of having lifeguards back extend beyond the shoreline.

“When people come into South Haven and feel like they can be safe on the beach, it brings more of a critical mass to South Haven,” Lewis said.

He said more people coming to the beach can also mean more customers for local restaurants and businesses.

“If you’ve got a lot more people coming out to go to the beach, obviously while they’re in town they’re going to eat or drink somewhere,” he said.

FOX 17 previously reported South Haven eliminated its lifeguard program in 2001.

Since then, there have been a dozen drowning deaths, including the deaths of 19-year-old Emily MacDonald and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kory Ernster.

The couple’s families helped push for the lifeguard program to return to South Beach. Lifeguards began patrolling the beach again on Memorial Day weekend.

“I thought I have to for my daughter so that other families hopefully don't have to ever go through this,” Lisa MacDonald, Emily’s mother said to FOX 17’s Paige Meyer in May.

WATCH: 'I have to for my daughter': Grieving mom watches lifeguards return to South Haven

'I have to for my daughter': Grieving mom watches lifeguards return to South Haven

For visitors spending Labor Day weekend in South Haven, the return of lifeguards has provided an added layer of comfort.

Rachel Sumpter, who was visiting South Haven with her family, said lifeguards stationed on the beach is a welcome addition.

“It makes us feel a lot safer,” Sumpter said. “We’re always watching, but to have them up higher to be able to see what’s going on makes us feel a lot safer as parents.”

Sumpter said seeing lifeguards back on South Beach would make her more likely to return to South Haven.

For Lewis, that kind of response is a win for the entire community.

“Having the lifeguards in town and on the beach has been absolutely awesome for everybody and every business in South Haven,” he said.

Labor Day will be the final day for lifeguards on South Beach in 2026. They will be on the beach from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. all weekend.

WXMI.

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