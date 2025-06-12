Social media threats targeting President, VP lead to federal charges for man arrested in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 42-year-old man, arrested in Grand Rapids, has been federally indicted for allegedly threatening to kill the President and Vice President of the United States on social media.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan, a federal grand jury has charged James Donald Vance Jr. with one count of threatening to kill and injure the President and Vice President, as well as two counts of interstate threatening communication.

The indictment accuses Vance of posting the threats on his Bluesky social media account under the alias "Diaperjdv" on April 1, 2025.

In the posts, he allegedly stated: "If tRump, Vance, or Musk ever come to my city again, they will leave it in a body bag. I will either be shot by a secret service sniper or spend the rest of my life in prison. I've only got about 10 years left anyway so I don't f****ng care either way."

Vance is also accused of threatening to "murder that stupid f****r" in reference to Donald Trump Jr.'s potential presidential run in 2028, in a reply to another user's post on Bluesky.

Vance was arrested Wednesday in Grand Rapids on a warrant and has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He was released on a personal recognizance bond, according to court documents.

The charges carry a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the threat against the President and Vice President, as well as up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the interstate threatening communication counts.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Secret Service and the Grand Rapids Police Department.

A jury trial has been set for August 5th at the Federal Building in Kalamazoo.

