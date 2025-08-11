Siblings Killed in Fiery Crash on US 131 near Big Rapids, overpass damaged

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash on US 131 near Big Rapids on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office and the Big Rapids Fire Department responded around 12:07 p.m. to the southbound lanes of US 131, just north of Perry Ave.

Investigators said the vehicle had left the roadway at a high rate of speed and struck an overpass, becoming fully engulfed in flames.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, emergency personnel found the bodies of two people and a dog inside the vehicle, the sheriff's office reported.

The victims were identified as Mark Lewis, 59, of Kentwood, Michigan, and his sister Tamyra Northern, 61, of Prior Lake, Minnesota.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with authorities exploring all possible factors.

The collision caused significant damage to the overpass, prompting the Michigan Department of Transportation to shut down the southbound lanes of US 131 until the structure can be assessed and repaired.

First responders from several agencies assisted at the scene, including the Michigan State Police, Osceola EMS, and various towing companies.

