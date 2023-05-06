Shooting sends 2 teenagers to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two teenagers were hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Kalamazoo.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday on West Paterson Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

No victims were found at the time, but an hour later, two 16-year-old's showed up at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They've since been treated

Officers haven't found any suspects.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.