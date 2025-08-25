GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people were shot and a vehicle caught fire at a car meetup in Grand Rapids Sunday morning in the area of Steelcase Drive near 36th Street around 3:30 a.m.

WATCH: Shooting at car meetup over weekend, latest example of event's violent risks

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the time the two individuals were shot is around the time the car caught fire.

Neither victim suffered life threatening injuries, but GRPD says its still unclear if they were intended targets.

FOX17

FOX17 spoke with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom in June about why car meetups are so dangerous.

“What we've seen too many times is people bring illegally possessed weapons and then fire them either as a celebration or because they've gotten into an altercation with someone," Chief Winstrom said. "I can't emphasize enough how dangerous they are for individuals operating the vehicles, for individuals who often are pedestrians nearby and who have been struck by cars."

When asked what GRPD is doing to prevent car meetups, Chief Winstrom added, "We've been taking cars, we've been impounding cars, we've been writing tickets, we've been arresting individuals, and we look to keep doing that and keep doing it more effectively moving forward."

FOX17

According to GRPD, Sunday's car meetup, along with the shooting, are still under investigation.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

