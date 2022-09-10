Sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect who brandished handgun, tried to run away

PENTWATER, Mich. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot a suspect Friday after they brandished a gun and tried to run away.

Deputies responded to the Bass Lake area just before noon Friday after someone called about a “suspicious person” in the area.

The person’s description matched that of a wanted person in an armed Oceana County home invasion earlier in the week.

One deputy said they saw the suspect, but when the deputy tried to make contact, they say the suspect ran off.

The sheriff’s office says the deputies started chasing the suspect, who then brandished a handgun.

A deputy shot the suspect and investigators did recover the firearm at the scene.

No deputies got hurt and the suspect was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is not known.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was identified as the wanted person out of Oceana County.

Michigan State Police will now handle the investigation.

