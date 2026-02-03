Secretary of State services, including online options, down across the state

Online services and self-service kiosks for the Secretary of State's offices across Michigan went down Tuesday.

According to a social media post, the options allowing you to bypass the notoriously slow in-person services became unavailable in the afternoon on February 3. Branches across the state were also impacted, per the Secretary of State.

No details were shared about what caused the systems to crash.

There was no timeline for restoration provided by the Secretary of State's Office.

