Search underway after person falls off jet ski, reported missing in Grand River

FOX 17
Posted

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Rescue teams in Ottawa County were called to search a portion of the Grand River after an individual riding a jet ski was reported missing.

According to Ottawa County Central Dispatch, the report came in around 8:51 p.m. on Sunday evening.

A dispatcher told FOX 17 the person went missing in the Grand River, specifically in the area of Mercury Drive and 152nd Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

Multiple departments, a dive team and the U.S. Coast Guard have been called to the scene.

The dispatcher adds there was a language barrier between the reporting party & officials who were first on scene.

Other details about the incident are not available at this time.

This is an active search. We will provide more updates as soon as they become available.

