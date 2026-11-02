NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead, and another was flown to the hospital with what investigators called "knife-style cutting wounds."



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Woman killed, man injured in 'knife-style cutting' incident in northern Kent County

Kent County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle near 18 Mile Road and Pine Lake Avenue on Monday morning because of a 'Be on the lookout' alert, said Sheriff Bryan Muir. That alert was triggered after a tip about a woman being injured and a man with blood on him, said Muir.

Deputies found the 44-year-old man and 28-year-old woman in the car, both with injuries that appeared to be knife cuts. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was flown to the hospital by AeroMed.

The sheriff said he had serious injuries, but declined to explain further.

The investigation into the situation has added complexity because detectives were still trying to determine where it started.

"We are working with Montcalm County and Greenville Public Safety right now to determine if this incident occurred in their jurisdiction or occurred here in Kent County," said Muir. For the moment, the Kent County Sheriff's Office took the lead.

Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the situation. The sheriff's office later confirmed the two knew each other, but did not clarify if they were related or in a relationship.

The man remains under police observation, said Muir.

Anyone with information on the situation is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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