Wolverine Worldwide partners with TV show 'Landman'

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Wolverine Worldwide, a Rockford-based company that has been making work boots for over 100 years, is partnering with the TV show "Landman" for its first-ever television product placement deal.



Starting in season two of the show, Wolverine work boots and apparel will be featured in several episodes. The partnership also includes store displays and commercials that will air during the program.

"Marketing has changed over the over recent years, and a big part of what we're doing and how we try to market is to be in places that are relevant to our consumers," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Work Group Chief Marketing Officer.

The company says the partnership is a natural fit because the show covers trades that Wolverine has served since its founding.

"We were very interested in the show because it covered trades that Wolverine has been involved in since the start. We were the original work group brand introduced in the country. We have an enormous presence in oil and gas exploration with those tradesmen and women," Schoessel said.

The company says Wolverine's Rancher collection, launched in 2016, is currently the number one work boot in the country. Their most recent launch is the Alpha Infinity boot.

The company says the work boot market has become increasingly crowded over the last five years, and the "Landman" partnership will help keep their products relevant.

"That's what's the most exciting thing for us, is that we looked at who does the show appeal to? It's exactly who is buying our boots today, and we want to continue to buy our boots tomorrow," Schoessel said.

"It's always exciting to see your brand in conjunction with something that's extremely popular in modern culture," he added.

The second season of "Landman" premieres November 16 on Paramount+. Wolverine boots and apparel are available at stores and online.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

