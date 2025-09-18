Volunteers carve new 3.5-mile nature trail in Sparta Sports Park

SPARTA, Mich. — A new 3.5-mile walking trail has opened at Sparta Sports Park, adding hiking to the recreational activities. The trail was created by local couple Katy and Tim Shelton over the past couple of years with help from numerous community volunteers.



"We knew that there were woods around here and dirt trails, so we literally came out with loppers, clippers, and a chainsaw, and we found a trail. We made a trail through here," Katy Shelton said.

The project required significant community support to clear the wooded paths.

"We had help from a man named Tim Clay, who had a grubber. I never knew there was a grubber, and it will take a tree down and just down," Shelton said.

Sue Blackall, another volunteer who worked on the project, brought expertise in native plant restoration.

"I've been working on native restoration projects for many years, so I get so excited. I see what plants are out here and understand what's going on with nature," Blackall said.

To help visitors navigate the trail, volunteers have marked the path with signs and are installing maps throughout the route. Eight large map signs will be placed at different sections so hikers know their location on the trail.

The trail was designed to provide residents with access to nature within the village limits.

"There's something about being out in the woods, being in nature. They actually have a practice called forest bathing, which involves going out into nature and simply being one with it. And so it's really cool," Shelton said.

Hikers who walk quietly along the path should be able to observe local wildlife, according to Shelton.

Community response has been positive, she said.

"They love it, and they can't wait to have all the signs up and have a map up and have all that stuff. And they just can't wait to come out here. It's much better than walking on the sidewalks in town," Shelton said.

The trail will host a photo scavenger hunt on Friday, Sept. 19, from noon to 7 p.m. as part of the Michigan Apple Festival activities.

