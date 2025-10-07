ROCKFORD, Mich. — Residents with unused adult bicycles can donate them this weekend to a local organization that provides them to people in need.



WATCH VIDEO HERE

Upcycle Bikes to Accept Donations in Rockford

Upcycle Bikes will be accepting adult bicycle donations on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockford Foot Depot on Main Street.

According to the group, each bike is carefully evaluated, cleaned, upgraded, and tested to ensure quality and functionality before it leaves the shop. Besides the bike, recipients are given a helmet, lock, light, and education booklet to keep riders pedaling safely.

For more information about the program, go to upcyclebikes.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube