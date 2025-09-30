Townsend Park celebrates a century of welcoming families

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For 100 years, Townsend Park has served as a natural retreat for local families, and the park is now celebrating a century of connecting the community with nature.

Spread across 240 acres, the park remains a cherished destination for visitors like Marissa Wilson.

“I love coming out here. I actually came out here to forage,” Wilson said. “I love this place because it's rich with medicinal plants.”

She also praised the park’s condition and atmosphere.

“It's one of the most well-kept parks. And it's, I know it's one that people enjoy. There's a lot of weddings here, and it's just, really, just such a beautiful place,” Wilson said.

The park was named after Warren Townsend, who was the Kent County Road and Park Commissioner when the park was dedicated in 1925.

“It was a place where people in the city in the summertime could get out of the heat and enjoy a cool atmosphere,” said Sam Fessenden, Director of the Cannon Township Museum.

Fessenden noted that some of the park’s original stone structures, built in 1926, are still standing today. He had a family member, a stone mason, who helped construct them.

“The Stone shelter house up on the hill, it's been changed a little bit, but it's still basically the same,” Fessenden said. “I had an uncle who was very prominent in building that.”

For parents like Elizabeth Tenhove, who brings her son to the park, the natural setting is the main draw.

“We love coming out here because of just how close to nature you feel,” Tenhove said. “We love just hearing the acorns fall from all the trees and just, we love the park structure, and then you have all the trails you can walk around. So, it's just great for all ages.”

According to Kent County Communications Manager Christina Anthony, the park’s diverse environment continues to attract visitors.

“You have the Bear Creek running through with trout, so it supports fishing. You have shelters that support picnicking, mature pines, wetlands, just so many activities,” Anthony said.

As the park marks its centennial, Anthony said its role in the community is as important as ever.

“While Townsend may not have a face like you or me, it's still very much alive and breathing life into this community. And that's why we want to celebrate it on its 100th birthday.”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

