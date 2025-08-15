ROCKFORD, Mich. — A 120-year-old building that once housed the Rockford Flower Shop is getting new life as construction crews work to transform the space into modern offices.

Chad Zitzelsberger, owner of Rise Wealth Advisors, purchased the building in January and is converting it into a headquarters for his financial services company.

The renovation required tearing down the deteriorating back wall before it collapsed.

The former Rockford Flower Shop is undergoing a transformation

"It was kind of falling apart. So, you know, there was cardboard on the back of the building. When we started pulling that down, there were actually holes in the brick," Zitzelsberger said.

The extensive renovation has revealed historical elements of the structure.

"When we were ripping up the flooring. You know, it was all the original joists. There were actually tree trunks that were holding up the floor at the time. We found some cool stuff down there, some old beer bottles from Grand Rapids Brewing Company that were, you know, probably 70 to 80 years old," he said.

Zitzelsberger plans to create an unconventional office environment for his clients.

"One thing unique that we're trying to do with the space is we're trying to make it more of a modern-day, not a typical office setting. But when clients walk in, I want them to feel like they're walking more into a cafe. So, when they walk in, we'll have a nice coffee bar set out, nice comfy seating," he explained.

For Zitzelsberger and his wife, who live in Rockford, keeping their business local was a priority.

"It was very important to us living here that we also, you know, have our business here in Rockford, not, you know, 5,6,7, miles down the road. That was important to us to invest in our community and be here for our community," he said.

While updating the building to modern standards, the renovation will preserve many original architectural features.

"It's a 120-year-old building that hadn't really been touched in a long time. So there's a lot of surprises that have already come up, and I'm sure there's probably more that will come up, but we'll be ready for them," Zitzelsberger said.

Construction is expected to be completed by late October, with Rise Wealth Advisors opening soon afterward.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

