Tapestry Rockford provides free clothes to students in need in north Kent County

ROCKFORD, Mich. — What began two years ago in a family basement in January 2024 has evolved into a nonprofit organization serving students across eight school districts.



Shawn Marie Loney founded Tapestry Rockford after seeing that many students in her Rockford neighborhood lacked necessities, including proper clothing and school supplies.

"I have two boys very close in age. We had a lot of stuff, so I started to bring things into the school as I saw needs," said Loney, founder and president of Tapestry Rockford.

With help from two other moms, the organization quickly outgrew Loney's basement and eventually moved to an office building in Rockford last June.

Tapestry now provides clothes for all school-age children in need, including shoes, coats, sports equipment, and more.

"155 students came through in the first month here. This was with very little advertising, very little budget, just collecting these items and making them available free," Loney said.

According to Loney, while Rockford offers many opportunities, some families struggle to keep up with what their children need for school.

"We wanted to create an environment where we can help them feel equal to their peers and have the back-to-school supplies their friends bring in, have a warm winter coat for being at the bus stop. We wanted to know that every kid in Rockford had the potential to get an A in gym class because they had proper shoes," she said.

One of the most requested items is black and white dress clothes for band and choir performances that are often worn just once.

"Most of our clients who have taken these items come in, try them on, find the one they want, use it, and bring it back. It's almost like a recycle program, so that it is available with one day's notice," Loney said.

The nonprofit's mission is to ensure all children have what they need to feel equal and thrive in school.

"We've had some of the most wonderful, most grateful families in all different circumstances come through our doors, that's when I see it, it's when the children show me their new outfits, ask me what I think about something they're picking out for school, when the parents tell me they couldn't have done this without us," Loney said.

More information about Tapestry Rockford is available on the nonprofit's website, including the schools they serve and donation opportunities.

