Sweet Saturday: Chocolate Stroll returns to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Sweet treats await chocolate lovers in downtown Rockford this Saturday as the annual Chocolate Stroll returns February 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The Chocolate Stroll offers visitors a chance to explore downtown businesses while enjoying sweet samples throughout the day. The popular event features chocolates at each participating business.

Tickets cost $15 each or four for $50. Tickets include two chances to win prizes.

The Heart of Rockford and the Rockford Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event. Tickets are available exclusively online through the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. To buy tickets, CLICK HERE.

