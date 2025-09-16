Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sparta is getting ready for Michigan Apple Festival

If you have been to Sparta lately, you have probably noticed decorated hay bales throughout the village. They are part of the Michigan Apple Festival that is taking place in downtown Sparta
SPARTA, Mich. — If you have been to Sparta lately, you have probably noticed decorated hay bales throughout the village. They are part of the Michigan Apple Festival that is taking place in downtown Sparta.

The event starts at 4 pm on Friday, September 19, and runs until 8 pm Saturday, September 20th.

This family-friendly event includes apple pie eating contests, pony rides, a petting zoo for the kids, and free trolley rides to check out all 50 of the decorated hay bales. To see the full schedule of events, click here.

