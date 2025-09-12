Sparta holds 11th annual Freedom Cruise to honor veterans, first responders

SPARTA, Mich. — American flags lined the streets for the 11th annual Freedom Cruise, an event honoring veterans, Gold Star families, and first responders.

Led by a police escort, the procession left from Sparta High School with motorcycles from the American Legion Riders out front.

The cruise included a bus carrying World War II veterans, Gold Star families, and this year’s honoree, Gold Star wife and veteran Rachael Ganczewski: her husband, Sgt. Stephen Ganczewski was killed in 2007 while fighting in Iraq.

The route traveled through downtown Sparta, Kent City, and Cedar Springs, where high school students were outside to greet the procession.

“We do it because we have to, you know, I've always said those who don't understand history are doomed to repeat it, and we got to constantly remember people that we can't forget, those who died to serve us and protect us,” said Tom Antor, founder of Finish the Mission.

Following the cruise, a ceremony was held at the high school, leading into the Patriot Varsity Football Game.

