Sparta High School restarts FFA chapter to promote agricultural education

SPARTA, Mich. — Sparta High School revived its Future Farmers of America chapter in January 2025, reintroducing agricultural education to a community with a deep history of farming.



The revived FFA program aims to teach students about livestock and farming practices while preparing them for potential careers in agriculture. Students in the animal science class, led by FFA Teacher Advisor Kerry McKinley, learn hands-on skills like animal handling and safety techniques.

"I have students that are agricultural kids coming from the farms, some that just have animals in their home, some that are just taking the class because it sounded interesting," McKinley said.

The diverse student body includes those with farming backgrounds and others simply curious about agriculture. William Caine, a Sparta FFA member, appreciates the practical education the program provides.

"I really like the fact that we're having this animal science class, because it helps people get more familiar with the animals and with the plants and things that they might be doing while they're working, like on a farm," Caine said.

Ashley Skipper, the chapter's treasurer, said the program addresses a community need.

"I think we had a growing need for agricultural awareness in the Sparta community, and the FFA chapter is just another way to spread more awareness about that and get more interest in it," Skipper said.

The chapter engages in activities beyond classroom learning, including raising and showing goats at the Kent County Youth Fair. These experiences have deepened students' understanding of agriculture's importance.

"Becoming a part of FFA has grown my appreciation for agriculture and how much farmers truly do for our community," Skipper said.

To expand the program, the chapter is seeking donations to build a barn and other facilities at the school. Melody Koopman, the chapter's president, said having dedicated facilities would enable larger projects and more opportunities.

"Being able to have our own building would allow us to have more individual projects and larger-scale projects, and being able to go to the national convention and learning just more about what agriculture can do for us," Koopman said.

Koopman emphasized the broader mission of agricultural advocacy.

"The 1% feeds the 99% so just having that advocacy of agriculture is really important," she said.

The Kent County Farm Bureau will match the first $5,000 raised in the chapter's fundraising campaign. Click here to donate.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

