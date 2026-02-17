Sparta equestrian team hosts 25th annual tack sale fundraiser on February 21

SPARTA, Mich. — The Sparta High School equestrian team is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year as horse enthusiasts and bargain hunters gear up for the 25th annual Sparta Tack Sale.

Daren Bower

The event takes place this Saturday, Feb. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sparta Early Childhood Center. Admission is free.

Shoppers will find new and used tack, riding clothing, crafts, and equipment for the upcoming 2026 show season. The quarter-century tradition helps support local young riders while offering deals for the equestrian community.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

