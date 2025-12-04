SPARTA, Mich. — For the second consecutive year, the Village of Sparta is plowing snow from all public sidewalks throughout the community. This service has earned praise from neighbors who no longer need to navigate snowy walkways or walk in the street.



Sparta continues sidewalk snow plowing program for second winter

"I appreciate it very much," said one Sparta neighbor.

"I think it is great," said another.

The village's sidewalk plowing program began last winter and has quickly become popular among residents of all ages.

Daren Bower

" I used to carry my snow shovel all of the time. But seeing as now they've been coming down and actually coming all the way down to my corner. I'm liking it nice," said Eric Schutt.

Natasha Ringersma said the program benefits everyone in the community.

"It actually helps out a lot for everybody to get through with their dogs, kids, strollers, and older people who walk. It's a great idea. They do a good job here," Ringersma said.

Daren Bower

Jim Lower, Sparta Village Manager, said residents were eager to see the program return this winter.

"People were excited about it, actually. As soon as the snow fell, we started getting questions. Are you doing it again this year?" Lower said.

Lower explained that clearing sidewalks keeps pedestrians safe and improves walkability throughout the village.

"We have a lot of people that walk across all generations. It's a very walkable village, and people love walking. And now we've made it to where it's not only a lot safer, but you're not going on one block, and the sidewalks aren't cleared, and the other one they are," Lower said.

Daren Bower

To manage the program, Sparta purchased two mini loaders — one new and one used — that can handle the village's more than 40 miles of sidewalks. The equipment is used year-round for various municipal tasks.

Bill Hunter, Sparta Director of Public Works, praised the versatility of the mini loaders.

"So, it doesn't sit. It's actually one of the most versatile pieces of equipment I've actually used in my career, and I've been in public works for 30 years," Hunter said.

Hunter said his crews can clear all sidewalks within about eight hours after a snowfall using specialized equipment.

"We're using what's called the V blade. So, we're pushing the snow from both sides. If an event where it's like 12 inches and a lot, then we have a blower system we can use," Hunter said.

Daren Bower

Lower views the sidewalk plowing program as part of the village's commitment to innovative service delivery.

"We want to think of creative ways to deliver a better level of service for our residents," Lower said.

After the village plows sidewalks, residents are asked to apply salt to melt ice if needed. The village will also repair any grass damage caused by plowing equipment in the spring

